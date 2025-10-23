default-cbs-image
Moody (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, 95.7 The Game reports.

With the Warriors facing a back-to-back situation, Moody will be held out. Head coach Steve Kerr said he's "hopeful" Moody can play in the second game against the Trail Blazers on Friday.

