Warriors' Mychal Mulder: Draws start
Mulder will start at shooting guard in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mulder will enter the starting lineup, as the Warriors have opted to go small. He just joined the team on a 10-day contract last week, and should get plenty of run in Denver, as there are currently only nine healthy players on the roster.
