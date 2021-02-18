Mulder will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old will make his first start of the season with Draymond Green (ankle) being a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup. Mulder is averaging 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.0 minutes over the past seven games, but he appears to be in line for more playing time versus Miami.