Mulder scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt) and dished one assist over 20 minutes in a 118-97 win over the Thunder on Thursday.

Mulder did his best impression of Stephen Curry in the contest, one-upping his superstar teammate with a career-high seven treys on 13 attempts. Mulder's point total was one shy of his career high, and he scored his 25 points in only 20 minutes. The guard entered the contest having totaled only 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field over his past two contests, so he remains an unreliable fantasy target.