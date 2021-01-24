Mulder played 12 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Warriors' 127-108 loss to the Jazz, finishing with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, one assist and one block.

Mulder hadn't received double-digit minutes in any of the Warriors' preceding five contests, but he picked up some extra run with the Jazz turning the game into a blowout by the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old has been hot from downtown this season with a 15-for-31 mark on three-point attempts (48.4 percent), but he's unlikely to see his role expand unless the Warriors are missing multiple key guards for a given game.