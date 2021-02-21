Mulder will start Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Stephen Curry was initially announced as the starter, but he was pulled from the starting five and replaced by Mulder right before tipoff. It's not clear if Curry will return to the game. If he doesn't, Mulder should see plenty of extra run.
