Mulder (coach's decision) didn't see the court Tuesday in the Warriors' 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

Though Stephen Curry (tailbone) remained out for a third straight game, the returns of James Wiseman and Kevon Looney from the COVID-19 health and safety protocol was enough to knock Mulder out of the rotation. Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore ended up picking up all of the minutes at the two wing spots in place of Mulder, who had logged 19 minutes between Golden State's last two contests.