Mulder posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one block during Monday's loss to the Spurs.

The Kentucky product logged at least nine minutes of action while draining at least one three for a third straight outing. In 22 appearances off the bench prior to Monday's game, Mulder was averaging 3.9 points and shooting 49.1 percent overall from the floor.

