Mulder tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and no other statistics in 17 minutes off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 129-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Though he started over Juan Toscano-Anderson in the second half of Friday's win over the Magic, Mulder has remained in a bench role over Golden State's last two games. The second-year wing has now logged between 11 and 17 minutes in each of the Warriors' last four games, though the blowout might have contributed to him reaching the upper end of that range Monday. Mulder has been an elite perimeter sniper throughout this season (1.2 three-pointers per game on 45.6 percent shooting), but his lack of contributions in other areas will make him mainly a one-category play if he's able to capture a larger role as the season rolls along.