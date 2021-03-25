Mulder (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Mulder and Draymond Green were both added to the injury report with illnesses, but further details were not immediately available. Mulder's potential absence wouldn't affect the team's rotation significantly.
