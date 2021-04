Mulder posted 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.

Mulder moved back to the bench after three-straight starts but was still able to score in double figures for the fourth game in a row. The 26-year-old hasn't added much in the way of supporting stats lately outside of the nice scoring numbers.