Mulder 28 points (10-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old matched his season high with seven three-pointers to go with his 28 points. Mulder took advantage of extra playing time and usage with Stephen Curry (tailbone) out of the lineup, and saw a season-high 34 minutes in just his sixth start of the season. Before Friday's explosion, the second-year forward was averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.1 rebounds in 23.2 minutes off the bench over his last nine games, so Mulder's 28-point effort is an encouraging sign that he's capable of producing when given minutes. The former Kentucky Wildcat will look to continue providing a boost off the bench for the Warriors Sunday at home against the Grizzlies.