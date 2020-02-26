Warriors' Mychal Mulder: Signing 10-day with Warriors
Mulder will sign a 10-day contract with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old guard has spent the season thus far in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In 39 appearances (34 starts), he's averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Mulder should help space the floor for Golden State, as he's been hitting 3.9 threes per game at 39.9 percent in the G League.
