Warriors' Mychal Mulder: Slated to sign another 10-day
Mulder is expected to sign a second 10-day contract with the Warriors, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mulder's resigning comes as no surprise as he averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 threes across 29.5 minutes in six games with the Warriors. He'll again aid the teams' guard depth for at least the next five games.
