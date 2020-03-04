Warriors' Mychal Mulder: Solid outing in first career start
Mulder registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 win at Denver.
Mulder got his first start of the season and continued to produce -- he has now scored in double digits in three of his four appearances this season while shooting 48.5 percent from the field during that stretch. It's a small-sample size, but Mulder's tenure at Golden State has gotten off to a strong start and that should be enough to remain in Steve Kerr's starting lineup for the foreseeable future.
