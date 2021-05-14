Mulder (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Mulder is making his sixth start of the season despite nursing left knee soreness. In five previous starts, the guard averaged 11.6 points and 1.4 rebounds across 19.6 minutes.
