Warriors' Mychal Mulder: Starting with Curry out
Mulder will start Saturday's game against the 76ers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Mulder will re-join the starting five with Stephen Curry (illness) sidelined. Over Mulder's past four games, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.