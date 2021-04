Mulder finished Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks with 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and five rebounds over 31 minutes.

Mulder got his third straight start and took advantage of the opportunity with the highest point total of his career. The second-year guard also tallied a career-best six three-pointers and tied his season high with five boards. Mulder has logged double-digit points in each of his past three contests as part of his best stretch of the season.