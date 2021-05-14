Mulder (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Mulder is dealing with soreness in his left knee, which appears to be a new issue as the regular season winds down. He's averaging 11.0 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting over the last five outings.
