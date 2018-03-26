Warriors' Nick Young: Can't get going from field Sunday

Young (knee) supplied nine points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran guard couldn't take advantage of the team's rash of injuries, enduring his second sub-30-percent shooting night of the last three games. Young's scoring total was the lowest of his current starting stint in place of Klay Thompson (thumb), but given his solid body of work prior to Sunday, he's likely to bounce back to some degree against the Pacers on Tuesday.