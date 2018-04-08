Warriors' Nick Young: Cleared to play Saturday
Young (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, Young will be able to take the floor despite recovering from an illness. Over the past three games, he's averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24.0 minutes.
