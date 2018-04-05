Warriors' Nick Young: Cleared to play Thursday
Young (Illness) will play during Thursday's game against Indiana, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Young was originally questionable for Thursday's game due to an illness, but he's apparently feeling better leading up to tipoff. That said, he may play a smaller workload than usual.
