Warriors' Nick Young: Coming off bench Thursday
Young will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With Kevin Durant (ribs) and Draymond Green (illness) back in the fold, coach Steve Kerr has opted to send Young back to the bench, while keeping Patrick McCaw in the lineup at shooting guard. When coming off the pine this season, Young has averaged 6.5 points and 1.3 boards in 14.7 minutes.
