Warriors' Nick Young: Contributes bench-high scoring total
Young poured in 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.
The veteran sharpshooter saw some extended run on the wing with both Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw out with wrist injuries, and he made good use of the opportunity. Young has a pair of double-digit scoring tallies in the first three games of March, a cautiously optimistic development considering he managed only three such efforts during the entirety of February. While his production remains hard to trust overall, Young could see an uptick in opportunity again Friday against the Trail Blazers with a major source of offense in Stephen Curry (ankle) out of action, McCaw not yet ready for return and Iguodala carrying a questionable designation.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 16 points in win over Thunder•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Struggles from field in spot start•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Steps into starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Drains 15 off bench in win•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Will play Monday vs. Lakers•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...