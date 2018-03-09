Warriors' Nick Young: Contributes bench-high scoring total

Young poured in 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 win over the Spurs.

The veteran sharpshooter saw some extended run on the wing with both Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw out with wrist injuries, and he made good use of the opportunity. Young has a pair of double-digit scoring tallies in the first three games of March, a cautiously optimistic development considering he managed only three such efforts during the entirety of February. While his production remains hard to trust overall, Young could see an uptick in opportunity again Friday against the Trail Blazers with a major source of offense in Stephen Curry (ankle) out of action, McCaw not yet ready for return and Iguodala carrying a questionable designation.