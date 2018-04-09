Warriors' Nick Young: Contributes five points off bench Sunday

Young posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's 117-100 win over the Suns.

Young has settled back into a bench role with the late-March return of Klay Thompson to the starting lineup, and Sunday's line was representative of what his typical production has been in that capacity. The veteran wing had been recently dealing with an illness, as well, but he'd played through it Saturday against the Pelicans and provided eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in that contest. Assuming Thompson remains healthy, expect Young to likely continue logging approximately 20 minutes per contest while providing some scoring punch off the bench during the postseason.