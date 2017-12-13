Warriors' Nick Young: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Young (concussion) sat out Wednesday's practice, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Young suffered a concussion during Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers and is currently going through the league-mandated protocol. Typically, a player needs to go through a controlled practice in order to be cleared, so Young's absence from practice Wednesday is certainly discouraging for his availability heading into Thursday's game against the Mavericks. The Warriors haven't given him an official designation though, so consider Young questionable for now.