Warriors' Nick Young: Drains 15 off bench in win

Young posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Jazz.

Young saw some extended playing time with the Warriors enjoying a sizable second-half lead, and he made good use of time on the floor. The veteran guard's shot attempts were his highest since Nov. 24, as was his scoring total. Despite the uptick in production Wednesday, Young has seen under 20 minutes more often than not, limiting his fantasy value to deeper formats and as an occasional DFS punt play.