Warriors' Nick Young: Getting a preseason start Friday

Young will start at small forward for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings.

Young, who has been quiet so far during during the preseason, will fill in for Kevin Durant (illness). He reportedly came into training camp out of shape, but still figures to have a role providing a spark off the bench once the regular season gets going.

