Warriors' Nick Young: In starting lineup Sunday
Young (knee) will play and start in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Young appeared on the injury report with a bruised right knee, but given his probable tag, there was never much concern surrounding his status. With the Warriors dealing with so many injuries, expect Young to see an uptick in minutes at shooting guard Sunday.
