Warriors' Nick Young: Leads bench with 16 points
Young scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 114-109 win against Atlanta.
Young has been up and down the past month in the scoring department. The guard has scored exactly 16 points three times in his last 11 games. The other eight games, Young has scored a total of 25 points combined. On Friday, he made 4-of-8 shots from three-point range to lead the Golden State bench. While he can have nights where he is sharp from long range, those nights are too few and far between for Young (6.7 points/game) to be considered a reliable scorer from the bench.
