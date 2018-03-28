Warriors' Nick Young: Leads team with modest scoring total

Young poured in 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 loss to the Pacers.

Young's scoring total, albeit modest, paced the Warriors on a night when they considerably struggled on the offensive end. The veteran wing has been reasonably productive while filling in for Klay Thompson (thumb), posting double-digit scoring totals in six of the last seven games. However, spotty shooting has capped his contributions recently, as Young has posted a success rate of 36.4 percent or lower in three of the past four contests.