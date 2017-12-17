Warriors' Nick Young: Optimistic for return Monday

Young (concussion) is expected to return for Monday's game against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Young had to sit out Thursday's game against the Mavericks, but was able to practice Thursday, which usually indicates a player is nearing the completion of the league-mandated concussion protocol. Coach Steve Kerr indicated the Warriors are optimistic that Young will return Monday, so tentatively consider him probable for that contest until another update is provided. That said, Young has averaged just 13.1 minutes so far this season, so his availability likely wouldn't drastically change the regular rotation.