Warriors' Nick Young: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks

Young (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Melissa Rohlin of the Mercury News reports.

Young suffered a concussion in Monday's game against Portland and wasn't able to practice Wednesday, so his absence for Thursday's contest doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll need to go through a controlled practice before being cleared for a return, so look for another update once he's done so. Young is averaging just 13.1 minutes per game this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation. If anything, look for a guy like Patrick McCaw or Omri Casspi to pick up a few more minutes on the wing.