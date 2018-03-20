Warriors' Nick Young: Plays 40 minutes in loss
Young finished with 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), and two rebounds in 40 minutes during Monday's 89-75 loss to San Antonio.
After a 20 point game against Phoenix, Young came back to earth with a thud against the Spurs. As is generally the case, when Young's shot is not falling, he is going to hurt you elsewhere. He does nothing outside of scoring and three-pointers and this is magnified by his current allotment of minutes. He is fine as a streamer while the Warriors wait for their troops to return but just beware of these kinds of games.
