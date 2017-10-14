Warriors' Nick Young: Pours in 15 in preseason finale
Young poured in 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added two rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.
It was a prototypical stat line for Young, who drew the start in place of Kevin Durant (illness). The 11-year veteran posted a preseason-high scoring total but did so solely on the strength of three-pointers, as he came up empty of five shot attempts from two-point range. Young shot not better than 37.5 percent in any of his three exhibitions, but he should still see a consistent role off the bench behind starting two-guard Klay Thompson this coming season.
