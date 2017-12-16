Warriors' Nick Young: Practices Saturday

Young (concussion) went through practice Saturday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Young missed Thursday's contest against the Mavericks due to a concussion, which he suffered during Monday's game against the Trail Blazers. While he has not yet been cleared to return to game action, going through a practice is a big step in the NBA's concussion protocol. The Warriors' next contest is Monday against the Lakers. Young should be considered questionable for the matchup until further notice.