Warriors' Nick Young: Probable for Sunday

Young is probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.

Young is one of eight Warriors listed on the injury report for Sunday's contest, so if he is cleared to play there's a good chance he could see an uptick in minutes and even start with Klay Thompson (thumb) already ruled out. Look for an update to come either after Sunday morning shootaround or just before tip. Patrick McCaw should see more minutes in the backcourt, regardless if Young plays or not.