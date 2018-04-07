Warriors' Nick Young: Probable Saturday
Young (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Young continues to battle an illness, though it hasn't caused him to miss a game. Look for more information on his condition following the team's morning shootaround.
