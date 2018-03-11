Warriors' Nick Young: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers

Young is dealing with a left hip contusion and has been ruled probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

Young told reporters he thinks he will be fine for the contest, especially considering the Warriors will take Monday off to rest before resuming practice Tuesday. Klay Thompson (thumb) is also probable for the contest, but if both options suffer setbacks the Warriors could be very limited in the back court.

