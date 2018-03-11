Warriors' Nick Young: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers
Young is dealing with a left hip contusion and has been ruled probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.
Young told reporters he thinks he will be fine for the contest, especially considering the Warriors will take Monday off to rest before resuming practice Tuesday. Klay Thompson (thumb) is also probable for the contest, but if both options suffer setbacks the Warriors could be very limited in the back court.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Contributes bench-high scoring total•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 16 points in win over Thunder•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Struggles from field in spot start•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Steps into starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Drains 15 off bench in win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...