Warriors' Nick Young: Puts up 20 points in Saturday's win
Young contributed 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.
The veteran was an ideal third wheel on the night in complement to the spectacular efforts of teammates Draymond Green and Quinn Cook. Young has rattled off three straight double-digit scoring efforts in Klay Thompson's (thumb) stead, an assignment that's projected to continue for multiple games. The 32-year-old also has a trio of threes in those contests on a minimum of eight attempts from behind the arc in each. That level of aggressiveness should continue as long as Young is seeing extended minutes, given his extensive history as a long-distance shooter.
