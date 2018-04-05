Warriors' Nick Young: Questionable with illness Thursday
Young is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Young is reportedly dealing with flu-like symptoms, but will wait until pregame warmups before determining whether or not he feels healthy enough to give it a go. The Warriors are already dealing with some serious depth issues due to absences from Patrick McCaw (back), Andre Iguodala (knee) and Omri Casspi (ankle), so Young will likely do everything he can to get on the floor.
