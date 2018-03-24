Warriors' Nick Young: Racks up 24 points in win

Young provided 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hawks.

Young's scoring ability was particularly valued down the stretch after Stephen Curry exited the contest late in the third quarter with what turned out to be a left knee sprain. Young notably had a knee issue of his own earlier in the game that he promptly returned from, and upon Curry's exit, he was easily the most talented scorer left on the first unit for the short-handed Warriors. Young has been solid while filling in for Klay Thompson (thumb), posting double-digit scoring efforts in five straight games. His accuracy from distance was especially impressive Friday, as his number of made threes equaled a season high. If Curry is unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Jazz and the rest of Golden State's front-line players also remain sidelined, Young should see his usage levels experience a significant bump.