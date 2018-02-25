Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 16 points in win over Thunder
Young scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Thunder.
Young didn't reach 20 minutes of court time, but he certainly made an impact, including a trio of treys in quick succession that helped break the game open in the third quarter. These types of outbursts have been few and far between this season, making Young a tough option to trust when the roster is healthy.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Struggles from field in spot start•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Steps into starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Drains 15 off bench in win•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Will play Monday vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Optimistic for return Monday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Practices Saturday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...