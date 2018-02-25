Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 16 points in win over Thunder

Young scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Thunder.

Young didn't reach 20 minutes of court time, but he certainly made an impact, including a trio of treys in quick succession that helped break the game open in the third quarter. These types of outbursts have been few and far between this season, making Young a tough option to trust when the roster is healthy.