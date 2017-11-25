Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 17 off bench Friday

Young scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding six rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.

Chicago's defense offered very little resistance against Golden State's shooters, and Young took advantage to post his best scoring total of the season since he dropped 23 in the opener. His bench role has become more consistent lately, but as yet the court time hasn't translated into consistent production, and the veteran guard is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 16.1 minutes over his last eight games.