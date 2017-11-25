Warriors' Nick Young: Scores 17 off bench Friday
Young scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding six rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.
Chicago's defense offered very little resistance against Golden State's shooters, and Young took advantage to post his best scoring total of the season since he dropped 23 in the opener. His bench role has become more consistent lately, but as yet the court time hasn't translated into consistent production, and the veteran guard is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 boards, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 16.1 minutes over his last eight games.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Shines in debut with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Pours in 15 in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Getting a preseason start Friday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Sees first action as Warrior•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Agrees to deal with Warriors•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Declines player option•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...