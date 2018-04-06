Warriors' Nick Young: Scoring declines in last three games
Young produced four points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds during the Warriors' 126-106 loss at Indiana Thursday.
Young was not much of a factor during Thursday's loss, as he missed every one of his four three-point attempts and finished with only four points. The former USC star enjoyed two weeks in March when Klay Thompson was injured by averaging 13.3 points over nine games. With Klay Thompson back in the lineup though, Young has seen his scoring decline. In his 11th NBA season, Young is averaging 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds through 77 games played.
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...