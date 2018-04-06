Warriors' Nick Young: Scoring declines in last three games

Young produced four points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds during the Warriors' 126-106 loss at Indiana Thursday.

Young was not much of a factor during Thursday's loss, as he missed every one of his four three-point attempts and finished with only four points. The former USC star enjoyed two weeks in March when Klay Thompson was injured by averaging 13.3 points over nine games. With Klay Thompson back in the lineup though, Young has seen his scoring decline. In his 11th NBA season, Young is averaging 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds through 77 games played.