Warriors' Nick Young: Sees first action as Warrior

Young scored six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and had one assist in 19 minutes Saturday in a preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Young played a similar role Saturday to what his role will likely be during the regular season, a potential spark coming off the bench who is constantly hunting his shot. Barring injury, if Young is able to convert his threes at a fairly efficient clip, his role shouldn't change much throughout the season.