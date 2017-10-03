Warriors' Nick Young: Sees first action as Warrior
Young scored six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and had one assist in 19 minutes Saturday in a preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Young played a similar role Saturday to what his role will likely be during the regular season, a potential spark coming off the bench who is constantly hunting his shot. Barring injury, if Young is able to convert his threes at a fairly efficient clip, his role shouldn't change much throughout the season.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Agrees to deal with Warriors•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Declines player option•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Will be shut down for season•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Won't play Tuesday in coach's decision•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Practices fully Monday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...