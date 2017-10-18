Warriors' Nick Young: Shines in debut with Warriors

Young recorded 23 points (8-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 122-121 loss to the Rockets.

Young shot the ball like a man possessed, drilling six three-pointers on the way to shooting 89 percent from the floor. Expectations were tempered for Young after he signed a one-year deal with the Warriors - his four-year stint in Los Angeles was largely a bust until he righted the ship somewhat last year, ultimately starting in 60 games for the Lakers. Coach Steve Kerr saw more gas in the 32-year-old veteran's tank, and though he's buried behind Klay Thompson on the depth chart, he is earning playing time with pure shooting and scrappy defensive play. He's a risky fantasy play as he sets up to be a streaky option, but he could be worth a flier n a GPP. Most seasonal formats are not an ideal fit for him currently.