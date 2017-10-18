Warriors' Nick Young: Shines in debut with Warriors
Young recorded 23 points (8-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 122-121 loss to the Rockets.
Young shot the ball like a man possessed, drilling six three-pointers on the way to shooting 89 percent from the floor. Expectations were tempered for Young after he signed a one-year deal with the Warriors - his four-year stint in Los Angeles was largely a bust until he righted the ship somewhat last year, ultimately starting in 60 games for the Lakers. Coach Steve Kerr saw more gas in the 32-year-old veteran's tank, and though he's buried behind Klay Thompson on the depth chart, he is earning playing time with pure shooting and scrappy defensive play. He's a risky fantasy play as he sets up to be a streaky option, but he could be worth a flier n a GPP. Most seasonal formats are not an ideal fit for him currently.
More News
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Pours in 15 in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Getting a preseason start Friday•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Sees first action as Warrior•
-
Warriors' Nick Young: Agrees to deal with Warriors•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Declines player option•
-
Lakers' Nick Young: Will be shut down for season•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...