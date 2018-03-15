Warriors' Nick Young: Shines in spot start

Young (hip) finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Lakers.

Young drew the start at two-guard with Klay Thompson (thumb) on the shelf and posted a season-high scoring total in the process. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in double digits on three occasions overall in March, although his production has been a bit hard to trust even when he does see a solid allotment of minutes. Young had also generated a scant total of three points over the two games prior to Wednesday's despite averaging 23.0 minutes in those contests, taking only a combined eight shot attempts along the way. Nevertheless, he always offers the potential for a solid scoring haul any time he sees some expanded opportunity, and with Thompson set to miss multiple games, Young should be seeing plenty of minutes over the next few contests.

