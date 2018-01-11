Warriors' Nick Young: Steps into starting lineup Wednesday
Young is starting at shooting guard Wednesday against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Young will pick up his first start of the season with Klay Thompson being rested for the night, and the 32-year-old should be in line for a quality workload with both Thompson and Stephen Curry (ankle) absent from the team's backcourt. Young should return to reserve minutes Friday against the Bucks with Thompson expected back, but he could prove to be a solid DFS play Wednesday; he's averaging 12.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in games (seven) where he's played more than 20 minutes.
