Warriors' Nick Young: Struggles from field in spot start
Young poured in seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and added one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran sharpshooter picked up the start at two-guard in place of Klay Thompson (rest), but he had considerable trouble finding the net despite remaining very aggressive during his time on the court. Young has proven to be a serviceable source of offense off the bench this season, although his minutes have seen a fair amount of fluctuation depending on game flow. Given his typically scoring-dependent stat lines, his fantasy value is primarily limited to deep formats and as a DFS punt play.
